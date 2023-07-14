Employment Authority: Fed Courts Grow Religious Carveouts

Law360 (July 14, 2023, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how federal courts are following in the footsteps of the U.S. Supreme Court by carving out more and more civil rights exemptions for religious groups, how a tip credit win for workers may be short-lived as a case anchoring the ruling heads to the high court for review and why NLRB prosecutors' efforts to protect workers' opinions on social causes in the workplace are being thwarted. ...