3rd Circ. Clarifies Civil Disgorgement Isn't Double Jeopardy

By Dorothy Atkins (July 14, 2023, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday affirmed a $2.4 million restitution order against a convicted former securities broker-dealer who defrauded a pension plan of an acquaintance's company, joining eight other circuits in holding that the Fifth Amendment's double jeopardy clause doesn't bar defendants from being subject to both restitution and civil disgorgement....

