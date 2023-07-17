Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FTC Follows DOJ, Withdraws Hospital Antitrust Safety Zones

By Bryan Koenig (July 17, 2023, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has withdrawn a cluster of Clinton- and Obama-era health care antitrust policy statements, following in the Justice Department's wake in declaring that safe harbors for provider collaboration and purchases of small hospitals "no longer reflect market realities."...

