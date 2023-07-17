Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Urges Sanctions For Activision Over Atty Conflict Probe

By Gina Kim (July 17, 2023, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Counsel for attorneys who investigated Activision Blizzard for sexual harassment on behalf of the California Civil Rights Department urged a Los Angeles judge Monday to sanction the company for continuously pursuing "groundless" claims of ethics violations, noting the attorneys were subject to "public accusations about misconduct" with no evidence for two years....

