Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Senate Urged To Swiftly Pass Bill To Boost Kids' Online Safety

By Allison Grande (July 18, 2023, 7:03 AM EDT) -- More than 200 advocacy groups are calling on Congressional leaders to quickly advance legislation that would hold social media platforms accountable for ensuring children's safety online but has stalled due to concerns it will curtail minors' access to vital information, arguing that the measure is crucial to reducing an array of digital harms.  ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!