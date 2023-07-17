Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. High Court Rejects Trump Bid To DQ DA, Quash Report

By Kelcey Caulder (July 17, 2023, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday unanimously declined to take up a bid from former President Donald Trump to quash an investigation into his and his allies' alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, saying he had not shown the "extraordinary circumstances" necessary to warrant intervention....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!