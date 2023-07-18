Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC Panel Axes Diocese's Suit Over Insurer's Waning Capital

By Hope Patti (July 18, 2023, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina state appeals court Tuesday declined to revive the Diocese of Brooklyn's suit claiming its insurer hasn't kept enough capital on hand to cover more than 800 underlying sexual abuse lawsuits, saying the action would be more appropriate in a Delaware forum....

