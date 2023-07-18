Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Justices Open Door To Nonprofits, Unions Suing Cos.

By Hannah Albarazi (July 18, 2023, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A landmark decision by the California Supreme Court confirming that the California Medical Association can sue Aetna Health of California for alleged violations of the Unfair Competition Law paves the way for other nonprofits, unions and public interest groups to sue companies in the Golden State for engaging in allegedly illegal practices to stifle competition....

