Alaska Telecom Says FCC's Interim Support Needed

By Nadia Dreid (July 20, 2023, 6:45 PM EDT) -- There's a year gap between when the Connect America Fund money is set to run out and a so-called Alaska Plan would launch, and the telecom that's working to deploy internet across the rural state told the Federal Communications Commission that it's going to need help during that time to keep working....

