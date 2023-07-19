Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feinstein Says Trustees Won't Give Money For Medical Bills

By Gina Kim (July 19, 2023, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., filed a lawsuit in San Francisco County Superior Court on Monday for more control over a trust created 27 years ago by her late husband Richard C. Blum, alleging she has incurred "significant medical expenses" amid illnesses, but that "purported trustees" refused to fork over the money....

