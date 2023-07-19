Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. Students Get Final Approval For $5M COVID Refund Deal

By Thy Vo (July 19, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A Colorado state judge approved a $5 million settlement Wednesday to resolve a class action brought by University of Colorado students seeking refunds for tuition and fees for the Spring 2020 semester after the campus transitioned to remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic....

