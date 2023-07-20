Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bank Failures Boosted Shareholder Suits, Report Finds

By Jessica Corso (July 20, 2023, 10:53 PM EDT) -- The collapse of Credit Suisse, Silicon Valley Bank and other lenders earlier this year has led to an emerging trend of shareholders trying to recoup their losses by filing federal securities class actions, according to a report released Thursday by Cornerstone Research....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!