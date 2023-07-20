Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FTC, HHS Raise Heat On Health Cos. Using Tracking Tech

By Allison Grande (July 20, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday stepped up their scrutiny of health care providers that use online tracking technologies such as Facebook Pixel and Google Analytics, warning dozens of companies about their responsibility to guard against unauthorized data disclosures. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!