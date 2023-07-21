Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LKQ, Uni-Select Deal Could Hurt Car Parts Supply, UK Says

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (July 21, 2023, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Britain's Competition and Markets Authority on Friday confirmed that the CA$2.8 billion ($2.06 billion) merger between U.S. automotive parts company LKQ Corp. and Canada-based automotive refinish and industrial coatings company Uni-Select Inc. could harm competition in certain markets and will be subject to further investigation unless the companies offer solutions to remedy the competition concerns....

