New Jersey Firm Fights Debt Adjustment Practice Limits

By George Woolston (July 21, 2023, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey law firm urged a state court to strike down the portion of a state law that penalizes attorneys who specialize in debt adjustment for representing debtors, arguing Friday that the provision is unconstitutionally vague and unlawfully attempts to restrict how lawyers practice....

