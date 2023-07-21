Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Celsius Seeks OK To Settle Customer Fraud Claims

By Rick Archer (July 21, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Celsius Network is asking a New York bankruptcy judge to approve an offer to customers to add 5% to their Chapter 11 recovery in exchange for dropping claims they were induced to deposit their cryptocurrency with Celsius by lies....

