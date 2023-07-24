Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lucky Bucks Cleared For Ch. 11 Debt Swap Over Notes Issues

By Vince Sullivan (July 24, 2023, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Video gaming terminal operator Lucky Bucks LLC received approval for confirmation of its Chapter 11 debt-swap plan Monday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge after she addressed the concerns of noteholders of the debtor's parent company about how the plan would impact intercompany claims....

