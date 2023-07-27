Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Bar Suspends 2K Attys For Flouting Post-Girardi Rules

By Hannah Albarazi (July 27, 2023, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of California this month has suspended roughly 2,000 Golden State attorneys for failing to comply with new rules governing client trust accounts that were put in place following the failure to stop the now-disbarred Thomas Girardi from stealing millions of dollars from his clients....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!