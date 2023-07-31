Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

What Venezuelan Gold Fight Means For UK One Voice Doctrine

By Charles Claypoole, Isuru Devendra and Michelle Taylor (July 31, 2023, 3:17 PM BST) -- On June 30, in Deutsche Bank AG v. Central Bank of Venezuela, the Court of Appeal of England and Wales handed down the latest judgment in the ongoing battle between the board of the Central Bank of Venezuela, or BCV, appointed by the former interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaidó and the BCV board appointed by Nicolás Maduro....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!