9th Circ. Says MSPB Limited To Certain 'Serious' Job Actions

By Patrick Hoff (July 25, 2023, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit disagreed with a lower court's ruling that a former U.S. Army police officer should have gone to the Merit Systems Protection Board with claims that he was sidelined after complaining he was harassed for being bisexual, saying on Tuesday only certain adverse employment actions are under the board's jurisdiction....

