PDVSA Says $2B In Defaulted Bonds Cannot Be Enforced

By Caroline Simson (July 26, 2023, 8:21 PM EDT) -- PDVSA urged New York's highest court on Tuesday not to enforce nearly $2 billion in defaulted bonds that the Venezuelan state-owned oil company claims are illegal under its domestic law, arguing that the bondholders would have the court ignore New York law governing commercial business transactions....

