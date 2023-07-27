Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nokia Wins Battle To Get SEP License Terms Settled In UK

By Alex Baldwin (July 26, 2023, 8:08 PM BST) -- Nokia has persuaded a London court to make Chinese consumer technology company Oppo license a standard-essential patent on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, terms determined by U.K. courts, or face an injunction barring the sale of its infringing phones in the country....

