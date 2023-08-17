Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wilde, Sudeikis Get Ex-Nanny's Bias Suit Sent To Arbitration

By Emmy Freedman (August 17, 2023, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A California state judge tossed out a lawsuit brought by a former nanny for actors Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde who claimed she was fired after disclosing her mounting anxiety, saying the contract she signed at the start of her employment requires her claims to be sent to arbitration....

