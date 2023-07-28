Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

State Telecom Roundup: The Wi-Fi On The Bus Goes Round

By Nadia Dreid (July 28, 2023, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The FCC has a plan for narrowing the homework gap that traps some 17 million children who don't have adequate internet access at home, and it involves making it easier for schools to equip their buses with Wi-Fi by tapping into the agency's E-rate subsidy fund. Educators and the companies that make the technology are all for it, but some school districts haven't waited for federal funds to get started....

