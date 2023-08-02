ComEd Case Shows Wide Reach Of FCPA Accounting Clauses

By James Koukios and Nathan Lowry (August 2, 2023, 12:26 PM EDT) -- Over the last four years, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have used both the anti-bribery and the accounting provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act to recover monetary penalties and disgorgement totaling more than $9.5 billion from companies alleged to have paid and concealed bribes to government officials outside the U.S....