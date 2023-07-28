Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

French Social Media App BeReal Accused Of Violating BIPA

By Gina Kim (July 28, 2023, 7:45 PM EDT) -- French social media app BeReal is accused of violating Illinois' biometric privacy law through its use of facial recognition software that gathers the facial geometry of its users before storing and using their identifiers without their consent, according to a proposed class action filed in Cook County state court. ...

