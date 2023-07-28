Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Steps Away From Asbestos Suit Coverage Fights

By Matthew Santoni (July 28, 2023, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court's orders partly denying and partly granting summary judgment in a dispute over whether American Home Assurance Co. and other insurers must defend plumbing product company Zurn Industries from asbestos suits were not appealable because they didn't actually direct the insurers to do anything, a Third Circuit panel ruled Friday....

