Trump Beats Back Parts Of Pa. Poll Worker's Defamation Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 1, 2023, 11:44 AM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump is immune from defamation claims in Pennsylvania state court over statements he made about the 2020 election while in office but must account for those he made later, a judge ruled Monday in an election worker's lawsuit saying Trump's accusations that he tampered with votes led to death threats and two heart attacks....

