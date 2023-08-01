Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Forced Labor Probes Call Out 2 Chinese Companies

By Danielle Ferguson (August 1, 2023, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A lead-acid battery manufacturer and a producer of plant-based extracts and agricultural products will no longer be able to ship their products to the United States because of their forced labor practices targeting members of the Uyghur ethnic group in China, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday....

