Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PGA Tour Adds Tiger Woods To Board In Bid To Rebuild Trust

By Elaine Briseño (August 1, 2023, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Professional golfer Tiger Woods, who has mostly remained mum on recent controversy, has agreed to join the policy board of the PGA Tour, in an effort to mollify players as the organization navigates the combining of business operations with its rival the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Inc., according to an announcement Tuesday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!