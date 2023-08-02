Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lizzo Hit With Sexual, Racial Harassment Suit By Ex-Dancers

By Emmy Freedman (August 1, 2023, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Three women who used to be dancers for Lizzo slapped the Grammy-winning pop star and her touring company with a sexual and racial harassment suit in California state court Tuesday, claiming they were frequently exposed to graphic sexual behavior and endured demeaning comments from white managers....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!