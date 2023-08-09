Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Questions To Ask Before Drafting Proposals With AI

By Craig Smith, Morgan Huston and Kara Sacilotto (August 9, 2023, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Proposal writing can feel like its own art, one typically practiced in a hurry, as the team assembles narrative inputs and subcontract pricing, and revisions from various color teams to meet what always feel like compressed deadlines. But what if that first proposal draft could show up, completely written, after some instructions and a few clicks?...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!