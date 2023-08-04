Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Judge Blocks Abortion Bans In Medical Emergencies

By Lauren Berg (August 4, 2023, 11:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge Friday temporarily blocked the state's abortion bans as they apply to patients whose pregnancies pose a risk to their health or life and pregnancies where the fetus is unlikely to live after birth, while patients pursue claims they were denied medically necessary abortion care....

