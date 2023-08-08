Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Health Care REIT Defends Merger As Much-Needed Lifeline

By Charlie Innis (August 7, 2023, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Diversified Healthcare Trust urged shareholders on Monday to support its plan to merge with an office-focused real estate investment trust to address the looming debt issues facing the company, as the REIT contends with an investor that has called the deal disastrous and illogical....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!