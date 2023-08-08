Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wells Fargo Among Cos. Fined In $549M Texting Sweep

By Jessica Corso (August 8, 2023, 10:18 AM EDT) -- Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas and Société Générale are among a host of banks and broker-dealers that have collectively agreed to pay $549 million to U.S. regulators after their employees were caught communicating company business via their personal devices, according to announcements made by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday....

