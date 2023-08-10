Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

5th Circ. Ruling Will Spur Challenges To No-Action Letters

By Gordon Todd, Brian Morrissey and Manuel Valle (August 10, 2023, 1:40 PM EDT) -- With potentially far-reaching implications for the "no-action" letter practice that is common at multiple federal agencies, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled on July 21 that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's decision to withdraw a no-action letter constituted a final agency action subject to judicial review.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!