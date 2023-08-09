Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Int'l Arb Is On The Cusp Of An AI-Charged Sea Change

By Caroline Simson (August 9, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The legal world has been abuzz for months over the potential for artificial intelligence to reshape the practice of law, once the industry figures out how to overcome the ethical hurdles. Experts say that AI has already begun to change the way international arbitration lawyers work, and more change is coming....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!