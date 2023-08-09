Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cash-Out Suit Over Washington Prime Merger Survives In Del.

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 9, 2023, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Former minority investors in Washington Prime Group LLC can move forward with Delaware Chancery Court litigation against the shopping mall developer, its top executives and the investment firm that sponsored its 2021 bankruptcy, as a vice chancellor on Wednesday denied most of the defendants' motions to dismiss....

