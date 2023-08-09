Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

No Coverage For Dealer's Lost Vehicles, Ga. Panel Rules

By Jennifer Mandato (August 9, 2023, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's ruling that a used car dealer isn't owed insurance coverage for $230,000 in losses incurred when it didn't receive payment from another dealer for seven cars, finding the policy clearly excluded coverage for cars stored at an unlisted location....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!