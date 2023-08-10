Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UK Betting Giant Sets Aside £585M For Turkish Bribery Case

By Najiyya Budaly (August 10, 2023, 11:12 AM BST) -- Entain PLC, the owner of gambling businesses Ladbrokes and Coral, said Thursday that it has set aside £585 million ($747 million) to resolve an investigation by the U.K.'s tax authority into possible bribery offenses in connection with its former Turkish online affiliate....

