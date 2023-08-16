Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis - Opinion

Congress Must Level The Employer Arbitration Playing Field

By Alan Kabat (August 16, 2023, 1:13 PM EDT) -- Several states have attempted to provide greater protections to workers by enacting state-level bans on arbitration of employment claims, particularly sexual harassment and sexual assault claims. However, the federal courts have largely eviscerated these state bans by holding that the Federal Arbitration Act[1] preempts these state bans. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!