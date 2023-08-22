Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Illinois Powerhouse: King & Spalding

By Sue Reisinger (August 22, 2023, 2:36 PM EDT) -- In August 2021, trial lawyers from King & Spalding LLP's Chicago office helped secure an unprecedented trial victory on behalf of all transgender individuals incarcerated in the Illinois Department of Corrections, winning them the right to receive medical care to treat gender dysphoria....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!