Cornell Won't Renew Starbucks Deal Following Labor Strife

By Beverly Banks (August 17, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Cornell University will allow its contract to serve Starbucks coffee on campus to lapse, according to a student government announcement obtained by Law360 on Thursday, following student complaints and an NLRB judge's finding that the coffee giant violated federal labor law at stores in the university's hometown....

