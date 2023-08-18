Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Panel Affirms Insurers On Hook For $3M Crash Verdict

By Ganesh Setty (August 18, 2023, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Insurers of a fire department command vehicle must cover a nearly $3 million jury verdict over an auto accident that killed the department's chief, a Michigan appeals court ruled, finding there was ample evidence supporting the jury's finding that the chief was occupying his vehicle when the collision occurred....

