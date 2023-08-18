Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

10th Circ. Says ICE Hold Doesn't Merit Nixing Removal Case

By Alyssa Aquino (August 18, 2023, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday refused to overturn removal orders against a Mexican national who claims a county jail unconstitutionally held him for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, unconvinced the purported violations were serious enough to unravel his removal case....

