Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. High Court Says 3rd Parties Liable For Worker Bias

By Patrick Hoff (August 21, 2023, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court on Monday said third parties contracted by employers to screen job applicants can be held responsible under state civil rights law for asking intrusive medical questions, allowing companies acting on behalf of employers to be held directly liable for employment discrimination claims....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!