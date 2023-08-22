Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

College Football Coach's Firing Was Proper, NC Justices Told

By Hayley Fowler (August 22, 2023, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The governing body of North Carolina's public university system has told the state's highest court to reject a former college football coach's petition seeking to undo his firing, saying the case doesn't involve issues of public interest and his termination was otherwise justified....

