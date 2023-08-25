Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Georgia DAs Move To Stop New Prosecutor Oversight Board

By Rosie Manins (August 25, 2023, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Four district attorneys in Georgia have asked an Atlanta court to curtail the work of a new state prosecutorial oversight commission before it begins amid concerns it will be used to retaliate against elected prosecutors at odds with the Peach State's leading politicians....

