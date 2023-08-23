Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Trustee Balks At Bankrupt Fintech Paying Fired Workers

By Alex Wittenberg (August 23, 2023, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee on Wednesday objected to bankrupt fintech company Vesttoo Ltd.'s bid to make payments to fired workers the embattled startup says are required by Israeli law, arguing that the debtor hasn't offered enough evidence to support the request....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!