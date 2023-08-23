Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BlackRock Backed Few ESG Proposals This Proxy Season

By Sarah Jarvis (August 23, 2023, 9:50 PM EDT) -- BlackRock said in a Wednesday report that it supported roughly 7% of environmental and social-related shareholder proposals it voted on in the past proxy year, amid what it said was an increase in proposals that were "overly prescriptive" and "lacking economic merit."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!